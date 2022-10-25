CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €81.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) received a €81.00 ($82.65) price target from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 122.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €67.50 ($68.88) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($61.22) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

COP traded up €1.22 ($1.24) on Tuesday, reaching €36.40 ($37.14). 71,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,245. The company’s 50 day moving average is €37.84 and its 200-day moving average is €43.44. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €31.70 ($32.35) and a twelve month high of €77.85 ($79.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.65, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

