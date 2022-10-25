ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Raymond James

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.19.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.05. 164,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,380,860. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.40. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $66.06 and a 52-week high of $126.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.