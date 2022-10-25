Constellation (DAG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $618,494.00

Constellation (DAG) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Constellation coin can currently be bought for $0.0732 or 0.00000365 BTC on major exchanges. Constellation has a market capitalization of $169.83 million and approximately $618,494.00 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003054 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000299 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,962.60 or 0.29627829 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000496 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00011572 BTC.
Constellation Profile
Constellation’s genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Constellation is medium.com/constellationlabs. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationnetwork.io. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Constellation Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
