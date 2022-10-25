Contrasting PolyMet Mining (PLM) and Its Peers

PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating) is one of 108 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare PolyMet Mining to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PolyMet Mining and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyMet Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A PolyMet Mining Competitors 704 2067 2684 84 2.39

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 49.49%. Given PolyMet Mining’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PolyMet Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyMet Mining N/A -7.09% -5.31% PolyMet Mining Competitors -875.37% 2.46% -1.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares PolyMet Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

3.9% of PolyMet Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of PolyMet Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

PolyMet Mining has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolyMet Mining’s peers have a beta of 0.53, indicating that their average stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PolyMet Mining and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PolyMet Mining N/A -$15.57 million -11.64 PolyMet Mining Competitors $7.94 billion $2.39 billion -7.85

PolyMet Mining’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PolyMet Mining. PolyMet Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

PolyMet Mining peers beat PolyMet Mining on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc., engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PolyMet Mining Corp. in June 1998. PolyMet Mining Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota. PolyMet Mining Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Glencore AG.

