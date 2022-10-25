Copper Mountain Mining (CMMC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Copper Mountain Mining (TSE: CMMC):

10/17/2022 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.80 to C$2.50.

10/12/2022 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$2.00 to C$2.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$3.25. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Copper Mountain Mining was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$3.25 price target on the stock, up previously from C$2.25.

10/6/2022 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.75.

10/3/2022 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.50 to C$2.80.

9/30/2022 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$2.50 to C$2.35. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/29/2022 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.50 to C$3.00.

9/29/2022 – Copper Mountain Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$2.75.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Performance

TSE:CMMC traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.77. 1,163,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,374. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$378.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$1.23 and a 12 month high of C$4.38.

Insider Activity at Copper Mountain Mining

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.85, for a total value of C$926,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,899,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$64,658,757.56. Insiders sold 1,550,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,655 in the last three months.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

