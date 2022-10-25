Corning (NYSE:GLW) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51, Briefing.com reports. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Corning updated its Q4 guidance to $0.41-0.47 EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.41-$0.47 EPS.

Corning Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.73. The stock had a trading volume of 15,598,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,063,909. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.70. Corning has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $43.47.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

Institutional Trading of Corning

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.91.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

