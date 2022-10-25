CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 381,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,825 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $23,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CoStar Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 21,853 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in CoStar Group by 42.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 16,423 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 49.3% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in CoStar Group by 465.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 221,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,367,000 after acquiring an additional 182,170 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, reaching $73.22. 24,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.99 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.76. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $536.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

