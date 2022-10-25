CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $565-570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $570.60 million. CoStar Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.25-$1.26 EPS.

CoStar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.50. 2,851,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,541,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 11.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.84. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 88.69 and a beta of 0.88.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $536.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSGP. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.36.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 111.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the first quarter worth $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 32.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.