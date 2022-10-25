Coursera (NYSE:COUR) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COUR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Coursera from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded Coursera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.54.

NYSE COUR opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average is $14.85. Coursera has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.90 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 35.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Coursera will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 2,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 371,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,341,425.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coursera news, SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,339 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,746. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mustafa S. Furniturewala sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $25,225.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 371,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,341,425.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,768 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Coursera in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 187.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 327.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

