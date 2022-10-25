Cowen Cuts Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $80.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Cowen from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PLNT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.43.

Shares of PLNT opened at $57.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $99.60.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $224.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.13 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.38%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 290.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 1,098.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC increased its position in Planet Fitness by 1,147.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

