Cowen Cuts Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $80.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Cowen from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.08% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on PLNT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.43.
Planet Fitness Price Performance
Shares of PLNT opened at $57.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $99.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 290.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Planet Fitness by 1,098.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC increased its position in Planet Fitness by 1,147.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Small Caps With Big Upside
- Is Lithium Stock Albemarle A Buy Before Next Week’s Q3 Report?
- Gassed Up: Can Cheniere Energy Keep Climbing?
- Can American Airlines Stock Maintain Altitude?
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.