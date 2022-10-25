Crane (NYSE:CR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.58-$7.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CR traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,263. Crane has a 1 year low of $82.14 and a 1 year high of $114.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Crane had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CR. UBS Group cut their price target on Crane from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crane in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,879,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,420 shares in the company, valued at $7,879,807.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 21,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $2,276,594.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,291.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Crane during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crane by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Crane by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Crane by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

