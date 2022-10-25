Credit Suisse Group Cuts ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$48.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$48.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CSFB lifted their target price on ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. CIBC cut their target price on ATCO from C$55.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$49.83.

Shares of ACO.X stock traded up C$0.58 on Tuesday, hitting C$41.84. The stock had a trading volume of 78,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,797. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.21. ATCO has a one year low of C$39.80 and a one year high of C$48.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.47. The company has a market cap of C$4.79 billion and a PE ratio of 12.91.

In other news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$47.80 per share, with a total value of C$358,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,526,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,267,973,200.80. Insiders bought 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,750 over the last quarter.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

