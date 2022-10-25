Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Shares Gap Up to $11.71

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.71, but opened at $12.15. Credo Technology Group shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 8,238 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 10.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.18.

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 333.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 41,166 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $458,589.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,476,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,446,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $102,167.85. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 264,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,332,950.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 41,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $458,589.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,476,302 shares in the company, valued at $16,446,004.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 755,840 shares of company stock worth $8,842,121 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $19,383,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the second quarter worth about $3,962,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 62.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 973,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 374,552 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $9,648,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

