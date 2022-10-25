Cronos (CRO) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. One Cronos token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and $35.42 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00083251 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00059832 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015001 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00025010 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007651 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.