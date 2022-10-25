Cronos Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 7,743 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 95% compared to the typical volume of 3,979 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cronos Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 23.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 250.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 177,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 195,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of Cronos Group stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $3.11. The company had a trading volume of 84,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,547. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $6.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.18 and a quick ratio of 25.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $23.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.67 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 115.15% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. Research analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRON shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.31.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

