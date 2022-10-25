CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Shares Gap Down to $13.68

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.68, but opened at $13.17. CrossFirst Bankshares shares last traded at $13.79, with a volume of 14 shares.
CFB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $679.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.06.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 36.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the second quarter worth about $334,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.
