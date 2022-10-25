Crypto Snack (SNACK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $75.40 Million

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. During the last seven days, Crypto Snack has traded down 29.2% against the US dollar. One Crypto Snack token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Crypto Snack has a market capitalization of $75.40 million and approximately $2,676.00 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypto Snack alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,754.48 or 0.29123926 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00011375 BTC.

Crypto Snack Profile

Crypto Snack launched on May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Snack’s official website is www.cryptosnacks.org.

Buying and Selling Crypto Snack

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Snack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Snack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Snack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Snack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Snack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.