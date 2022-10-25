CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) PT Raised to $33.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Vertical Research upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.31.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.58. The company had a trading volume of 230,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,636,778. The company has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.20.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 645,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,167,000 after acquiring an additional 357,299 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,104,000. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 133,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 228.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

