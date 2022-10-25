CVRx (CVRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. CVRx has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). CVRx had a negative return on equity of 26.70% and a negative net margin of 233.69%. The company had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 million. On average, analysts expect CVRx to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CVRX stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. CVRx has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on CVRx in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVRx in the second quarter worth $108,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CVRx by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 618,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,173 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in CVRx in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in CVRx by 17.5% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 60,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in CVRx by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

