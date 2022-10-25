CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 20.4% in the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,178,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 234,684 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after buying an additional 15,592 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.2% in the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 19,716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,651,271 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $153,007,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 50.1% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 2.2 %

CVS Health stock opened at $94.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $124.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.57.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

