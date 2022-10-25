Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stake Boosted by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 525,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Cytokinetics makes up approximately 4.2% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Cytokinetics worth $20,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 79.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 48.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.45. 35,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,310. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.06. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 9.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.78.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $88.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 118.37% and a negative net margin of 142.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3029.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $478,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,089 shares in the company, valued at $19,435,419.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $478,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,089 shares in the company, valued at $19,435,419.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $1,017,134.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,959,398.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,772 shares of company stock worth $6,229,594. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

