D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Downgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $77.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $103.00.

DHI has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.86.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $71.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.71. The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.72.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.7% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 59.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its position in D.R. Horton by 5.3% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 38,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in D.R. Horton by 200.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

