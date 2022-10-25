Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 411,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Danaher by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 647,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,969,000 after buying an additional 28,564 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 30.6% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DHR opened at $251.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $272.57 and a 200-day moving average of $266.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $331.68.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.58.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

