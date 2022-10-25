Darwin Advisors LLC Acquires 73,538 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,538 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises 1.8% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Darwin Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $8,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,687,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,241,000 after buying an additional 10,402,362 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,465,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,845,000 after buying an additional 5,260,594 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,838,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,576,000 after buying an additional 3,695,956 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 3,585,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,031,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,398 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $52.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,541. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.43. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $60.29.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.