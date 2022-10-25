Darwin Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Darwin Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 90,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,000. Darwin Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.90% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTLS. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 161.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FTLS traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $48.40. 51,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,853. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average is $49.33. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $52.51.

