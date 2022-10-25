Darwin Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,517 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.4% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Darwin Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $12,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.33. 37,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,005,623. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $73.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.78.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

