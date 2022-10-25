Darwin Advisors LLC Sells 78,934 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Darwin Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78,934 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,313.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,994,664 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.56. The company had a trading volume of 16,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,038. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $118.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.86.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

