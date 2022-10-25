Decentralized Social Price Tops $16.44 (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 25th. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for $16.44 or 0.00084183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded up 17.5% against the dollar. Decentralized Social has a total market cap of $173.14 million and $531,808.00 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decentralized Social Profile

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.Discord”

