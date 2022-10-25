DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.0742 on Major Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $75.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0742 or 0.00000368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,746,653 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

