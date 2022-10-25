DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of Paychex worth $28,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paychex Trading Up 1.8 %

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paychex to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.45.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $114.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.60%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

