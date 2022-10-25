DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $34.60 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 260,553 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,719 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.10% of Cheniere Energy worth $34,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $206,000. Sprott Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 21.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG opened at $168.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.85 and a 1-year high of $178.62. The firm has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.50.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

