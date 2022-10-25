DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $37.26 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 302,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49,729 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Allstate were worth $37,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after acquiring an additional 745,096 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,615 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,432 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $284,759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allstate from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Allstate to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.15.

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALL opened at $124.87 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.53 and a 200-day moving average of $127.60.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

