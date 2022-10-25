DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,179,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067,192 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.17% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $28,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPE. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

