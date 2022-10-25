DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,739,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,658 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.38% of Flex worth $24,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 119.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after buying an additional 5,741,044 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Flex by 16.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,263,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,975,000 after buying an additional 1,866,361 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 9.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,382,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,643,000 after buying an additional 1,800,973 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 146.8% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,789,000 after buying an additional 1,468,394 shares during the period. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 66.4% during the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,375,000 after buying an additional 997,292 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In other Flex news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 56,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $1,003,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 326,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,764,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Flex news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 56,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total transaction of $1,003,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 326,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,764,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 37,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $625,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,768 shares of company stock worth $3,931,302 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Flex Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.74.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Flex had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on FLEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Flex in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

