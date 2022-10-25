Dent (DENT) Trading 7% Lower This Week

Dent (DENT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 25th. Dent has a total market capitalization of $79.81 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dent has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dent Profile

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

