DeversiFi (DVF) Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DeversiFi (DVF) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 25th. During the last week, DeversiFi has traded up 0% against the US dollar. DeversiFi has a total market capitalization of $88.63 million and $1,422.00 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeversiFi coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00004404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeversiFi Profile

DeversiFi launched on March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeversiFi is deversifi.com/token/tokenomics.

Buying and Selling DeversiFi

According to CryptoCompare, “DVF holders are in control of various aspects of DVF and the DeversiFi protocol. These can be split into two categories:The Big Stuff (Major Proposals)The Small Stuff (Tuning Parameters)Both processes primarily use the xDVF token (staked DVF) for voting and signalling. xDVF tokens can be held on either layer 1 or layer 2 (DeversiFi app).”

