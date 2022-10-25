dForce USD (USX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $201.18 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 25th. dForce USD has a total market cap of $201.18 million and $5,149.00 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00004911 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00032834 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00278595 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00020679 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000761 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001302 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00018201 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000381 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.04318206 USD and is up 5.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $32,826.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.