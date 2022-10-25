DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ DOCN traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.53. 9,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,406. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -104.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a current ratio of 16.59 and a quick ratio of 16.59. DigitalOcean has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $133.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $133.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $81,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 100,897 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,235.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $140,149.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,119.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,269 shares of company stock valued at $471,700. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after buying an additional 241,316 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,501,000 after acquiring an additional 735,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 40.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,758,000 after purchasing an additional 352,508 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,018,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,104,000 after purchasing an additional 410,211 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 977,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,549,000 after purchasing an additional 127,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.