Dignity Gold (DIGAU) One Day Trading Volume Hits $108.00

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Dignity Gold has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion and approximately $108.00 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dignity Gold token can currently be purchased for about $4.01 or 0.00019931 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dignity Gold has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dignity Gold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,979.45 or 0.29763901 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00011625 BTC.

Dignity Gold Profile

Dignity Gold was first traded on January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dignity Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 3.89868306 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dignity Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dignity Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dignity Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dignity Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.