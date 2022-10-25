Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) Shares Down 3.6%

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.08. Approximately 114,738 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 409,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Pi Financial lowered their price target on Discovery Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.10 in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Get Discovery Silver alerts:

Discovery Silver Trading Down 3.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$377.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 25.65 and a quick ratio of 25.51.

Discovery Silver Company Profile

Discovery Silver ( CVE:DSV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discovery Silver Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.