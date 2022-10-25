DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Lowered to $15.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DKNG. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on DraftKings from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on DraftKings to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $50.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.84.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.37. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 88.80% and a negative net margin of 99.14%. The firm had revenue of $466.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.24 million. Analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in DraftKings by 136.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

