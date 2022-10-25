Driven Brands (DRVN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Driven Brands to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Driven Brands has set its FY22 guidance at ~$1.17 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $508.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Driven Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Driven Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Driven Brands Trading Up 3.3 %
NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Driven Brands has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $35.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.31.
Insider Activity at Driven Brands
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1,790.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 18.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently commented on DRVN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Driven Brands from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th.
Driven Brands Company Profile
Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Driven Brands (DRVN)
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Small Caps With Big Upside
- Is Lithium Stock Albemarle A Buy Before Next Week’s Q3 Report?
- Gassed Up: Can Cheniere Energy Keep Climbing?
- Can American Airlines Stock Maintain Altitude?
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.