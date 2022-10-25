Driven Brands (DRVN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Driven Brands to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Driven Brands has set its FY22 guidance at ~$1.17 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $508.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Driven Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Driven Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Driven Brands has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $35.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.31.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Macaluso sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $503,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 318,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,007,237.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Driven Brands news, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 2,257,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $72,659,364.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,056,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,475,998.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Michael G. Macaluso sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $503,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 318,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,007,237.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,273,203 shares of company stock valued at $298,492,725. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1,790.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 18.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Driven Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DRVN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Driven Brands from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

