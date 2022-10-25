Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38,254 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $2.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $317.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,518. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $310.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.97.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.