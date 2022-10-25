Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.54 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 0.8% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $260.42. The stock had a trading volume of 65,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,572. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amgen from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.36.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

