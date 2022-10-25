Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 84.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,886,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,663,000 after buying an additional 1,524,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314,385 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 31.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,232,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,748,000 after acquiring an additional 779,704 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 118.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,255,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,520,000 after acquiring an additional 680,624 shares during the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.50. The company had a trading volume of 113,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,918,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.37. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $98.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.31.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($5.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4190.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

