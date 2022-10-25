Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Invests $162,000 in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 41.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 9.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 8.6% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Performance

MUJ traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.94. The stock had a trading volume of 368 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,280. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

