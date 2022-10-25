Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,424,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,177 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,934,000 after acquiring an additional 492,549 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 841.9% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 478,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,582,000 after acquiring an additional 427,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3,209.8% in the first quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 374,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 363,093 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.15. The stock had a trading volume of 36,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,811. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.91.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.