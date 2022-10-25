Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,424,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,177 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,934,000 after acquiring an additional 492,549 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 841.9% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 478,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,582,000 after acquiring an additional 427,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3,209.8% in the first quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 374,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 363,093 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.15. The stock had a trading volume of 36,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,811. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.91.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
