Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,137 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 131.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 584,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Citigroup by 121.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,368,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,527,000 after buying an additional 1,300,953 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:C traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.26. 521,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,255,930. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.88. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $71.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $87.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.57.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

