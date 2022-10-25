DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.12% of DuPont de Nemours worth $33,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:DD opened at $56.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.69. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.26%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

