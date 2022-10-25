e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.61

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.61 and last traded at $43.56, with a volume of 7605 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.66.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.60 and a beta of 1.50.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.42 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $1,441,541.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,915 shares in the company, valued at $13,951,561.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $1,441,541.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,915 shares in the company, valued at $13,951,561.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $82,663.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 510,663 shares of company stock valued at $18,988,318. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

